Dinosaur Jr’s J Mascis Announces New Rock ‘N’ Roll Themed Puzzle Subscription Service Puzzle-Heads

Home News Skyy Rincon August 11th, 2022 - 12:46 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

J Mascis of Massachusetts-based rock band Dinosaur Jr. has teamed up with award-winning graphic designer Aaron Draplin and 7S Management to launch a new rock and roll themed jigsaw puzzle subscription service called Puzzle-Heads. The first puzzles are expected to be shipped out starting in December 2022.

The inaugural puzzle is in honor of the late David Bowie’s fifth studio album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars which was released back in 1972. Album artwork from Sharon Van Etten, Dinosaur Jr., Joy Division, Bad Brains, Wilco and Angel Olsen will also be featured as well as others yet to be announced.

Two different subscription options are available including a Three Puzzle Subscription and a Six-Puzzle Subscription which cost $81 and $150 respectively. Free shipping is available for subscribers in the continental United States. Subscribers will also be able to create wish-lists of other works they would like to see puzzle-fied. Puzzle-Heads has also pledged to donate a sensory toy or necklace for every new subscription in order to benefit autistic children.

Brian Schwartz of 7S Management’s Brian Schwartz commented on the puzzle subscription service, offering, “Many of us have always loved a good jigsaw puzzle and many of us became fans during the pandemic,” He continued, “I personally always had a puzzle on the table, and during the pandemic, I found myself searching for imagery that wasn’t available. I wanted puzzles to just show up at my doorstep so we decided to do it ourselves. All of us at Puzzle-Heads love puzzles and we love music. We happen to have day jobs in music and so we have the network to license some of the most iconic cover imagery and rock ‘n’ roll art out there.”

