Ween Announces Summer 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 21st, 2023 - 4:10 PM

Today rock band Ween have announced their plans for an upcoming US tour which will be the band’s first extensive national headline run since reuniting in 2016. The newly announced dates begin July 28 at Los Angeles’s Greek Theatre before stooping at Oakland’s Fox Theater, Morrison’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre Chicago’s Salt Shed Outdoors and New York City’s The Rooftop at Pier 17 .

The upcoming headline tour follows an already announced series of live to hit Dallas, TX’s South Side Ballroom, Houston, TX’s White Oak Music Hall and New Orleans Orpheum Theater. Also Ween will make a festival performance at Scranton Peach Music Festival.

Artist presales begin tomorrow at 10:00 am local time exclusively though https://ween.shop. ticketstoday.com/. Venue, radio, and local presales – including a special Brooklyn Vegan presale for New York City’s Pier 17 (Password: BOOGNISH) start this Thursday at 10:00 am local time,

All presales conclude this Thursday at 10:00 pm local time and all remaining tickets will be released to the general public on this Friday at 12:00 pm (ET)/9:00 am (PT). For complete details and ticket availability, please visit ween.com/tour.

Formed as teenagers in 1984 by Aaron Freeman and Mickey Melchiondo, Jr. in New Hope, PA, Ween has taken on a cult-like status with legions of devoted fans around the world.

Beginning with six self-released cassettes in the 1980s followed by 11 studio albums, six live albums and a EPs through the 1990s and 2000s Ween’s recorded output is far-reaching in its styles moving from rock to punk to psychedelic to country to alternative and all points in between.

Ween US Tour Dates