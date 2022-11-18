Stagecoach Announces 2023 Palomino Stage Lineup Featuring Tyler Childers, Turnpike Troubadours, Valerie June & More

Home News Trisha Valdez November 18th, 2022 - 4:59 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Stagecoach announces 15th anniversary line-up, staring superstars such as Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton as headlines for this year’s country music festival.

The music festival will take place Friday, April 28- Sunday, April 30, 2023. At the Empire Polo Club Indio, CA. Festival Passes have been on sale since September 16, 2022. To purchase tickets, click here.

Many things happing at the festival this year, Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse will be making an appearance again for its fourth year. Guy and others will be showing their skills and offering tase tests to fans throughout the festival.

The Compton Cowboys will be making another appearance for the second year in a row. They will be bringing their horses to Stagecoach and telling their stories and experiences.

The artists are excited to return to Stagecoach as are the fans. Luke Bryan stated, “Every time I’ve played at Stagecoach it’s even better than the time before.”

The STAGECOACH 2023 lineup is as follows:

49 Winchester

Abbey Cone

American Aquarium

Avery Anna

Bailey Zimmerman

Bella White

BRELAND

Brooks & Dunn

Bryan Adams

Chris Stapleton

Cooper Alan

Corey Kent

Diplo

Drake Milligan

Elle King

Flamin’ Groovies

Gabby Barrett

Ian Munsick

Jackson Dean

Jaime Wyatt

Jon Pardi

Kaitlin Butts

Kameron Marlowe

Kane Brown

Keb’ Mo’

Lainey Wilson

Lily Rose

Logan Ledger

Luke Bryan

Luke Grimes

Mackenzie Carpenter

Madeline Edwards

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

Mary Chapin Carpenter

Melissa Etheridge

Morgan Wade

Nate Smith

Nelly

Nick Shoulders

Nikki Lane

Niko Moon

Old Dominion

Parker McCollum

Parmalee

Priscilla Block

Restless Road

Riley Green

Ryan Bingham

Sammy Kershaw

Seaforth

Sierra Ferrell

The Last Bandoleros

Tiera Kennedy

Tré Burt

Trixie Mattel

Turnpike Troubadours

Tyler Braden

Tyler Childers

Valerie June

Warren Zeiders

ZZ Top