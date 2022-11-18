Stagecoach Announces 2023 Palomino Stage Lineup Featuring Tyler Childers, Turnpike Troubadours, Valerie June & More

Stagecoach announces 15th anniversary line-up, staring superstars such as Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton as headlines for this year’s country music festival.
The music festival will take place Friday, April 28- Sunday, April 30, 2023. At the Empire Polo Club Indio, CA. Festival Passes have been on sale since September 16, 2022. To purchase tickets, click here.
Many things happing at the festival this year, Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse will be making an appearance again for its fourth year. Guy and others will be showing their skills and offering tase tests to fans throughout the festival.
The Compton Cowboys will be making another appearance for the second year in a row. They will be bringing their horses to Stagecoach and telling their stories and experiences.
The artists are excited to return to Stagecoach as are the fans. Luke Bryan stated, “Every time I’ve played at Stagecoach it’s even better than the time before.”
The STAGECOACH 2023 lineup is as follows:
