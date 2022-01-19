Band Of Horses Unveil Uplifting New Single “Lights”

Home News Federico Cardenas January 19th, 2022 - 7:28 PM

The Seattle rock group Band of Horses have released a new single, titled “Lights,” off of their forthcoming album, Things are Great. “Lights” is the second single released to promote the project set to release in early March, following the release of their single “In Need of Repair.”

“Lights” is a strong display of Band of Horses’ ability to create catchy and uplifting sounding music. Any listener who plays this new track is bound to be impressed by the track’s barrage of upbeat and energetic guitarwork and drumming, accompanied by the catchy singing of lead vocalist Ben Bridwell.

The lyrics of the single are intended to describe two separate experiences experienced by the vocalist. Bridwell describes the song as being influenced by a situations where “We get a little loose – nothing too crazy, but we ended up dodging security guards. Our story then goes on to when I’m back home and someone had broken into my house. With the cops that ended up being around, there were more people turning the lights on us, one way or another.” However, the song itself was intended by Bridwell to be a message of hope, with the repeated idea of the lights going on throughout the song signifying that “it’s a better day.” Listen to the single through the band’s official lyric video below!

The release of the Seattle band’s previous single, “In Need of Repair,” was later accompanied by a music video for the track, which was released alongside an announcement that their project Things are Great would be released on March 4, rather than the originally scheduled release date of January 21. Their first single from the project, “Crutch,” was the first chart topping single from Band of Horses.