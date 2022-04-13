Mempho Music Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, The Black Keys, Wilco And More

Home News Skyy Rincon April 13th, 2022 - 10:00 AM

Annual Tennessee music festival Mempho has announced its 2022 lineup which will see Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Black Keys, Widespread Panic and Wilco headline. The event will take place from September 30 through October 2 at Radians Amphitheater at Memphis Botanic Garden.

The festival will also feature performances from Portugal. The Man, Tank and the Bangas, Fantastic Negrito, Bobby Rush, Allison Russell, Celisse, Big Ass Truck, Futurebirds, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Bette Smith, Adia Victoria, Amy Lavere and Elizabeth King. Tickets can be purchased from the festival’s website. Early bird three day general admission and VIP ticket packages have sold out. Other available ticket packages include Tier 1 and Tier 2 three day general admission options which are $170 and $195 respectively as well as a Tier 2 VIP option starting at $660. The festival has also once again partnered with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Headliner Jason Isbell has been particularly active this year, he performed at the Tibet House Benefit concert in March, is slated to play at the First Waltz event in May as well as Goldenvoice’s inaugural Palomino festival in July. Fellow headliner Wilco has also been busy in 2022, announcing their Yankee Hotel Foxtrot anniversary shows which are scheduled to begin April 15. The band also announced the 2022 lineup for their Solid Sound Festival which includes Japanese Breakfast, Sylvan Esso and more. The Black Keys recently announced their eleventh studio album entitled Dropout Boogie which is slated for release on May 13.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz