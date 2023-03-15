My Morning Jacket Announces 2023 Tour Dates

My Morning Jacket has unveiled a new set of 2023 tour dates for this year. The new batch of shows will kick off on May 14 in Mobile, AL at the Saenger Theater. After a handful of shows and festival sets in Europe, they will then head their way back to North America in June. Other cities they are set to play are New Haven, Washington D.C., two nights in Berkeley, CA and Los Angeles, CA. The tour will then wrap with two shows at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO. Fleet Foxes will be joining the band at select shows. Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on sale this Friday, March 17 at 10am local time. See the full itinerary below. The tour is in support of their self-titled 2021 album
The band recently covered Elton John’s classic “Rocketman” at the Love Rocks Benefit Concert
My Morning Jacket 2023 Tour Dates:
05-14 Mobile, AL – Saenger Theatre
05-15 Jackson, MS – Thalia Mara Hall
05-20 Guadalajara, Mexico – Corona Capital Guadalajara
05-30 London, England – O2 Kentish Town Forum
05-31 Manchester, England – O2 Ritz Manchester
06-03 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Barcelona
06-05 Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma
06-06 Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg
06-09 Porto, Portugal – Primavera Sound Porto
06-10 Madrid, Spain – Primavera Sound Madrid
06-15 St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
06-16 Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery
06-17 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
06-20 Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
06-21 Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater
06-23 Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
06-24 Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion
06-26 Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheater
06-28 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
06-30 New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl
07-01 Scranton, PA – Peach Music Festival
07-29 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
07-30 Floyd, VA – FloydFest
08-15 Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield
08-16 Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
08-18 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre †
08-19 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre †
08-20 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl †
08-22 San Diego, CA – CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
08-23 Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre
08-25 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
08-26 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna