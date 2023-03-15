My Morning Jacket Announces 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Roy Lott March 15th, 2023 - 11:08 PM

My Morning Jacket has unveiled a new set of 2023 tour dates for this year. The new batch of shows will kick off on May 14 in Mobile, AL at the Saenger Theater. After a handful of shows and festival sets in Europe, they will then head their way back to North America in June. Other cities they are set to play are New Haven, Washington D.C., two nights in Berkeley, CA and Los Angeles, CA. The tour will then wrap with two shows at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO. Fleet Foxes will be joining the band at select shows. Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on sale this Friday, March 17 at 10am local time. See the full itinerary below. The tour is in support of their self-titled 2021 album

The band recently covered Elton John’s classic “Rocketman” at the Love Rocks Benefit Concert

My Morning Jacket 2023 Tour Dates:

05-14 Mobile, AL – Saenger Theatre

05-15 Jackson, MS – Thalia Mara Hall

05-20 Guadalajara, Mexico – Corona Capital Guadalajara

05-30 London, England – O2 Kentish Town Forum

05-31 Manchester, England – O2 Ritz Manchester

06-03 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Barcelona

06-05 Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma

06-06 Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg

06-09 Porto, Portugal – Primavera Sound Porto

06-10 Madrid, Spain – Primavera Sound Madrid

06-15 St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

06-16 Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery

06-17 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06-20 Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

06-21 Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

06-23 Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

06-24 Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion

06-26 Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheater

06-28 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

06-30 New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

07-01 Scranton, PA – Peach Music Festival

07-29 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

07-30 Floyd, VA – FloydFest

08-15 Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield

08-16 Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

08-18 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre †

08-19 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre †

08-20 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl †

08-22 San Diego, CA – CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

08-23 Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre

08-25 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08-26 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre