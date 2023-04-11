Dethklok Announces New Album Dethalbum IV, New Film ‘Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar’ with Soundtrack for 2023 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard April 11th, 2023 - 3:09 PM

Today metal band Dethklok are making waved because the have announced their new album Dethalbum IV will be released sometime this year and in light of the happy announcement, Adult Swim’s heavy metal adventure “Metalocalypse”arrives with a nationwide tour of the series’s on-screen band Dethklok.

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar, an original full-length movie written and directed by Brendon Small and produced by Titmouse, Adult Swim, and Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment. The film stars Small, Tommy Blacha, Victor Brandt, Stephen “Thundercat” Bruner, King Diamond, Mark Hamill, Kirk Hammett, Jon Hamm, Scott Ian, Amy Lee, Malcolm McDowell, Juliet Mills, Laraine Newman , Raya Yarbroug and Livia Zita

The press release gives an insight of what Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar is about in great detail.



“The all-new animated movie begins after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth; Dethklok frontman Nathan Explosion finds himself traumatized in a BRUTAL professional and romantic flat-spin, all while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge to save the planet. Can Nathan Explosion look beyond his brutally damaged ego to save his band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia?”

As a special highlight, fans can also anticipate the release of two full-length albums this year. WaterTower Music will release both the film soundtrack, Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) as well as Dethalbum IV around the launch of the film. Meanwhile, fans can listen to Dethklok by streaming the Metalocalypse: Dethklok Complete Collection playlists.