Babymetal Officially Announces New Member Momometal

Home News Jaden Johnson April 4th, 2023 - 1:03 AM

After former Babymetal member, Yuimetal, departed from the group in 2018, it was unknown whether the group would be searching for a new member. Since her departure, founding members Su-Metal and Moametal have carried the group along with backup dancers have carried the band’s performances for the past 5 years. Now the group will officially name backup dancer, Momoko Ozakai, as the newest member to Babymetal.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Although now dawning the moniker, Momometal, Ozakai has been performing with Babymetal since 2019. With the release of their latest studio album ironically titled, The Other One, this marks Momometal’s official induction into Babymetal’s musical catalog. The group officially announced her as their latest member as they played two shows in Yokohama, Japan under the name “Babymetal Begins”.

Ozakai is no stranger to the music industry and her latest endeavor as Babymetal’s newest member is not her first time being in a girl group. Originally a member of Japanese girl group, Sakura Gakuin and made her debut on South Korean reality competition show, Girls Planet 999, a popular TV show made to find the next pop idols of China, South Korea, and Japan.