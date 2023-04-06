Two Minutes To Late Night Play Passover-Themed Cover of Metallica’s “Creeping Death” Featuring Members of Testament, Cannibal Corpse, Municipal Waste and Dethklok

Home News Cait Stoddard April 6th, 2023 - 11:38 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to sterogum.com last month Two Minutes To Late Night created a band which consisted of talented musician to cover AFI’s “The Leaving Song, Pt. II.” Now Two Minutes To Late Night have released a funny cover of Metallica’s 1984 song “Creeping Death,” which is a song about Passover.

According to the YouTube description, this new is“extra Passover-y” version of “Creeping Death” has a new set of lyrics “about the time Drew threw up at a Passover in middle school after drinking Elijah’s wine.” So now “Creeping Death” has Jordan Olds bellowing, “So let it be eaten! So let me be full! I came here for some matzoh balls!”

For this cover frontman Olds gathered Testament’s Alex Skolnick, Dethklok member and Danny Elfman collaborator Nili Brosh, Cannibal Corpse drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz and Municipal Waste bassist Land Phil. On the video, everyone does a great job with keeping up with the original metal sound because each guitar riff, drum beat and vocal performance gives an insight of how Metallica influenced them with music.

To announce help spread the news about the latest cover tune, Two Minutes To Late Night went on instagram to share their latest music.

“Stoked to finally put together a cover of the greatest holiday song ever: “Creeping Death” by @metallica. Thanks to all these legends for trusting this arrangement and letting us change the lyrics to be about the time @analog_hotdog drank Elijah’s wine at a Seder in Middle School. Chag Sameach.”