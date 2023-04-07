Philly’s This Is Hardcore Fest Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Bane, Regulate, and Integrity

Home News Gracie Chunes April 7th, 2023 - 1:23 PM

Philadelphia’s annual This Is Hardcore festival has announced its 2023 lineup. This most music festival will feature hardcore artists such as Bane, Gorilla Biscuits and Integrity. TIHC will be taking place from Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 6 at Underground Arts and Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The three headliners date back to the ’80s and ’90s. Bane and Gorilla Biscuits have headlined TIHC multiple times before, but this will be Integrity’s first time. Along with these greats, several other fantastic artists will be featured, including Earth Crisis, Silent Majority, Prayer For The Cleansing, Deadguy, Bulldoze, Bitter End, Death Threat, Suburban Scum, Mindforce, Vein, Speed, End It, No Pressure, Pain Of Truth, Magnitude, Year Of The Knife, Koyo, Combust, Life’s Question, Regulate, Vamachara, Gridiron, Conservative Military Image, Wreckage and Scarab.