Tied Down Detroit Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Gorilla Biscuits, Trapped Under Ice, God’s Hate and More

January 12th, 2023 - 4:53 PM

Today stereogum.com has reported that the  music festival Tied Down Detroit have announced this years lineup which include two returning headliners Gorilla Biscuits and Trapped Under Ice. Also Detroit hardcore band Negative Approach will be performing as well.

Supporting acts include Never Ending Game, Drain, Drug Church, God’s Hate, Harms Way, Incendiary, Buggin, Deadbody, End It, Gag, Gel, Gridiron, King Nine, Magnitude, Pain Of Truth, Raw Brigade, Spy, True Love, Warfare, Lil Ugly Mane  and Pain Of Truth will be performing at the two day event as well.

Tied Down will be happening on June 3-4 at Detroit’s Russell Industrial Center. Tickets on sale now at TIEDDOWNDETROIT.COM 

 

