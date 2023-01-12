Tied Down Detroit Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Gorilla Biscuits, Trapped Under Ice, God’s Hate and More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 12th, 2023 - 4:53 PM

Today stereogum.com has reported that the music festival Tied Down Detroit have announced this years lineup which include two returning headliners Gorilla Biscuits and Trapped Under Ice. Also Detroit hardcore band Negative Approach will be performing as well.

Supporting acts include Never Ending Game, Drain, Drug Church, God’s Hate, Harms Way, Incendiary, Buggin, Deadbody, End It, Gag, Gel, Gridiron, King Nine, Magnitude, Pain Of Truth, Raw Brigade, Spy, True Love, Warfare, Lil Ugly Mane and Pain Of Truth will be performing at the two day event as well.