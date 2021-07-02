Bane Reunite at Tribute Show to Late Bassist Brendan “Stu” Maguire Who Died From Cancer This Week

Home News Krista Marple July 2nd, 2021 - 7:58 PM

Brendan “Stu” Maguire, guitarist of the Massachusetts-based band Bane, has recently passed away. Maguire sadly lost his two-year-long battle with pancreatic cancer, which caused him to lose his life on June 27 where he was surrounded by those who love him.

Sunny Singh of Hate5six was the first to post about the loss of Maguire. Singh shared a video titled “For Stu,” which featured Maguire, his bandmates and many more just moments after their final show together.

Along with that, he wrote, “Last night, June 27, 2021, Brendan Stu Maguire of Bane/Reach the Sky passed away surrounded by friends, family and bandmates. I never shared this. This was moments after Bane played their final note. When I think of this band I think bout how deeply they all love each other. It showed in their music and it showed in them as people. I’m with Stu forever.”

Following his death, a benefit show had been scheduled to honor the Bane bassist. “We’re With Stu” took place tonight, July 2 at the House of Blues in Boston. The Bouncing Souls, H2O, Rebuilder and Sick Of It All were all listed on the bill for the show.

I will come back for you. Just filmed a surprise Bane reunion for Stu. pic.twitter.com/Zb9tVxskRG — hate5six (@hate5six) July 3, 2021

Bane played their last show together on May 8 in 2016. They performed at The Marlin Room at Webster Hall in New York City. The show was a part of their world-wide farewell tour that had begun the year prior.