The Smashing Pumpkins Announces Summer 2023 U.S. Tour Dates Featuring Interpol and Stone Temple Pilots

March 28th, 2023

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

According to pitchfork.com rock band The Smashing Pumpkins have announced The World Is a Vampire Tour in support of their latest album Atum. The tour will feature supporting acts Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons.

Things kick off with two performances in Las Vegas before The Smashing Pumpkins visit the cities Mountain View, Bend, Chula Vista, Dallas, Alabama, Florida, Charlotte, Gilford and Franklin.

In the article The Smashing Pumpkins‘s Billy Corgan describes how important the upcoming tour is.

I grew up in a world where I needed to know bands like Siouxsie and the Banshees and the Cure existed, it meant there was a place for people like me to hang out and belong. That’s what The World Is a Vampire is about. Bringing back that sense of community. If you don’t fit in, you belong here.”

The singer added: “It’s about having a shared experience and respecting others, but ultimately having fun. A true alternative festival, where all the self-proclaimed weirdos and outsiders of the world can get together and have a party.”

The band’s tour title is from the opening line on the Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness song “Bullet With Butterfly Wings.” Also The Smashing Pumpkins have mentioned that their upcoming Atum will be out on out May 5 and itsis a sequel to Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/Machine of God.

Stone Temple Pilots released their latest album Perdida in 2020 and the record features original band members Dean DeLeo, Robert DeLeo and Eric Kretz with vocalist Jeff Gutt, who took over after the deaths of singers Scott Weiland and Chester Bennington. As for Interpol, they released their album The Other Side of Make-Believe last year.

For tickets and more information visit www.smashingpumpkins.com

The World Is a Vampire Tour Dates

4/15 North Wollongong, Australia – Stuart Park

4/16 Bongaree, Australia – Sandstone Point Hotel

4/18 Sydney, Australia – The Hordern Pavilion

4/19 Newcastle Waters, Australia – Newcastle Entertainment Centre

4/22 Hastings, Australia – Hastings Foreshore Reserve

4/23 Ballarat, Australia – Kryal Castle

4/26 Adelaide, Australia – Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena

4/27 Port Melbourne, Australia – PICA (Port Melbourne Industrial Centre for the Arts)

4/29 Penrith, Australia – Penrith Lakes

4/30 Gold Coast, Australia – Broadwater Parklands

7-28 Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

7-30 Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

8/1 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre *#

8/3 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre *#

8/5 Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre *#

8-06 Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater *#

8/7 Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre *#

8/9 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre *#

8-10 Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *#

8-11 – Highland – CA Yaamava’ Resort & Casino *

8-13 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater ^#

8-15 Dallas, TX – Dos Equi Pavilion ^#

8-16 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP ^#

8-17 Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater ^#

8-19 West Palm Beach, FL – iThink Financial Amphitheatre ^#

8-20 Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre ^#

8-22 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion ^#

8-24 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center ^#

8-25 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^#

8-30 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^#

8-31 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live ^#

9/2 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage ^#

9/3 Ottawa, Ontario – Canadian Tire Centre ^#

9/6 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

9/8 Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater ^#

9/9 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center ^#

* with Stone Temple Pilots

# with Rival Sons

^ with Interpol

