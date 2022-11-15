The Smashing Pumpkins Cancel Portland Show Due to Laryngitis; Surprises with Release of First Part of ATUM to Streaming

Rock band The Smashing Pumpkins announced on social media they had to cancel last Sunday’s show in Portland because lead singer Billy Corgan is recovering from laryngitis. The Smashing Pumpkins are set to perform at San Francisco’s Chase Center tomorrow night and so far the event has not been postponed or canceled due to Corgan’s laryngitis.

A few months ago The Smashing Pumpkins announced their new 33-song album ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts. ATUM is the band’s sequel to their previous albums, 1995’s Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/The Machines Of God.

The three-act opera album will be released next April and because album is in three acts, The Smashing Pumpkins will be releasing them one piece at a time. Plus the band has already released the first single “Beguiled” and now the whole first act of the album is out on streaming services. The band has released 11 songs which is 40 minutes of new music.