Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert Deleo Announces Debut Solo Album Lessons Learned For October 2022 Release, Shares New Single “Love Is Not Made Of Gold”

Federico Cardenas September 30th, 2022 - 9:17 PM

Robert DeLeo, bassist for the San Diego-based rockers the Stone Temple Pilots, has announced his debut album as a solo-artist, Lessons Learned. The new project is set to drop next month, on October 21. To commemorate the announcement, DeLeo has dropped the project’s lead single, “Love is Not Made of Gold.”

DeLeo is known not only as the bassist for the Stone Temple Pilots, but as a lead songwriter in the band’s music. As bassists often are not afforded the same appreciation and acclaim as other musicians, this new solo-project will provide DeLeo a chance to highlight his own unique range as a musician, with the artist planning to play nearly all of the instruments on the project.

Speaking on the significance of the project to him, Blabbermouth quotes DeLeo explaining that “The past few years of life have revealed many changes. This collection of songs represents what has transpired. The journey and gift of songwriting has played such an important role for me. It’s been a close companion throughout my life.” See the tracklist and album art below.

Lessons Learned Tracklist

1. Big Sky Woman

2. She Brings The Rain

3. Love Is Not Made Of Gold

4. Anew

5. Put Aside Your Sorrows

6. Lessons Learned

7. What Will Be

8. Everything

9. What’ll I Do

10. Is This Goodbye

Lead single and track 3 “Love Is Not Made of Gold” features Jimmy Gnecco on vocals. Acoustic guitars, drums and piano form the gentle and melancholic base that allow Gnecco’s vocals to shine through, reminiscing on the problems of love: “Love is not built to last, It shatters just like glass, Time and time again, No more precious than jewels, Just a game that’s played by fools, That always ends in pain.” Listen to “Love Is Not Made of Gold” via YouTube below.

Earlier this year, Stone Temple Pilots dropped their eighth studio album, Perdida. The band was recently forced to cancel a set of shows with Halestorm and Black Stone Cherry after a band member tested positive for Covid-19.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz