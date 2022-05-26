Stone Temple Pilots Cancel Five Shows on US Tour with Halestorm and Black Stone Cherry

Home News Megan Mandatta May 26th, 2022 - 11:44 AM

Stone Temple Pilots have withdrawn from the final five shows for their US tour with Halestorm and Black Stone Cherry following one member of the group testing positive for COVID-19. The shows canceled are dated from May 24-May 30 in various locations across Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Montana.

“During routine Covid-19 testing, we have discovered that a member of our touring party has tested positive,” the statement reads. Out of an abundance of caution, we must regretfully cancel the remaining shows on our tour with HALESTORM. The 5 dates are Evansville, Tulsa, Deadwood, Moorhead, and Missoula. HALESTORM and BLACK STONE CHERRY will still be performing as scheduled.”

The announcement was made via Stone Temple Pilots’ Instagram and issued a “Thank you to everybody who has come out to see a show, and an extra-special thank you to HALESTORM. We’ll be back out there as soon as we can.”

Stone Temple Pilots’ current group has three original members in Robert DeLeo, Dean DeLeo and Eric Kretz with Jeff Gutt joining the team following his stint on The X Factor. Their first acoustic album Perdida dropped in February 2020.

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz