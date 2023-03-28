Boygenius Announces Spring/Summer 2023 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 28th, 2023 - 11:48 AM

According to pitchfork.com rock group Boygenius have announced they will be going on a North American Tour to support their new album, which complements the band’s previously announced dates as part of the Re:Set concert Series.

The rock supergroup will be joined by Carly Rae Jepsen, Bartees Strange, Claud, Broken Social Scene and Illuminati Hotties. After stopping at Coachella in April, the tour will start in June and end in August.

The shows include performances at Red Rocks Amphitheater and Gorge in Washington State along with appearances in Phoenix, Houston, Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City, Toronto, Vancouver, Asheville, Wilmington, Bend, Bonner and Boise.

Nearly five years after their debut EP, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker have announced their first Boygenius album, The Record, back in January.

Also prior to the release of their upcoming album, the band have previewed the songs “$20,” “True Blue,” “Emily I’m Sorry” and “Not Strong Enough.” The LP will be released this Friday.

For tickets and more information visit www.xboygeniusx.com

Boygenius Tour Dates