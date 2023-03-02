Boygenius Release New Track “Not Strong Enough”

Supergroup boygenius “Not Strong Enough,” the fourth track taken from their highly anticipated debut album the record. The song is about paradoxically experiencing self-hatred while having a God complex. The video was self-shot by the band and edited by Jackson Bridgers. Check out the group’s most personal video yet below.
The group has quite the touring schedule this year. They are set to perform at this year’s Coachella music festival alongside Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and Blackpink. In addition, they will be playing the inaugural Reset Concert Series across the US alongside LCD Soundsystem, Steve Lacy, James Blake and Jamie XX. The series will hit San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Atlanta and Chicago to name a few. The band recently joined the lineup for Tibet House benefit concert, which they debuted a new song called “Cool About It” that will be featured on their upcoming debut titled the record. The LP will be released on March 31.