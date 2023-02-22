Outloud Weho Pride Fest Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Carly Rae Jepsen, Grace Jones, Orville Peck, Passion Pit

Outloud has announced its 2023 lineup for West Hollywood’s Pride. Carly Rae Jepsen and Grace Jones will headline the two day event set to take place June 2-4 at West Hollywood Park. Additional acts include Passion Pit, Orville Peck, Blu DeTiger, La Roux, Princess Nokia and Santigold. Additional artists will be announced at a later date with along with a third headliner according to Rolling Stone.
Passes for the festival are on sale now starting at $110. Check out the full one up below.
Sunday headliner Carly Rae Jepsen is currently supporting her latest LP The Loneliest Time which was released last year. Grace Jones was last featured on Beyoncé’s Renaissance, which won the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album. Santigold released her high-fidelity ranked album Spirituals last year.