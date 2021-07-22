illuminati hotties Share Breezy New Track “u v v p” Featuring Buck Meek

Home News Caroline Fisher July 22nd, 2021 - 9:00 AM

illuminati hotties, the LA project spearheaded by Sarah Tudzin, have released the third single from their upcoming album, Let Me Do One More. The song is titled “u v v p,” and features Big Thief’s Buck Meek. Let Me Do One More is slated for release on October 1, 2021 via Tudzin’s imprint label Snack Shack Tracks in partnership with Hopeless Records.

Tudzin shares about the track, “the road toward fulfillment is lonesome and dusty for a rambling ranger like yourself. for when you need a deputy’s hand, a sling of something sweet, or just a breather in paradise, there’s ‘u v v p.’ i brought along my pal Buck Meek to remind you to say something about how special your beau may be to you, even if you’re too shy to muster up the courage.”

Listen to “u v v p (feat Buck Meek)” here:

The surfy, ‘60s-Esque love song leads with rich, reverberated guitar as Tudzin sings affectionate lyrics about her about her lover like, “Everytime I hear a song I think about you dancing.” The playful, garage-y doo-wop track ramps up its tempo and percussion momentarily before breaking down to a hypnotic, lof-fi confessional from Meek.

Harping on the melodrama of the single, Meek uses lines like, “Well darlin’ here we are/At the end of all things” and “I’ve been known to have too much tumbleweed in my blood to ever settle down,” all while Tudzin’s repeated, syrupy coos resonate in the background: “I’ve never felt so sorry.”

illuminati hotties released the second single off of Let Me Do One More, “Pool Hopping,” in June. The summery track and its fun accompanying music video set the tone for what else is to come on Tudzin’s newest LP. The first single shared off of Let Me Do One More was “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA,” which was named Pitchfork’s Best New Track upon its release.

Meek, known for his work with the indie-folk group Big Thief, followed up his 2018 solo debut in January of this year with his second LP, titled Two Saviors.

Big Thief is set to tour this fall, and the band contributed to 4AD’s 40th anniversary covers compilation, Bills & Aches & Blues, with a folky cover of The Breeders’ “Off You” in March.