Boygenius Makes Surprise Appearance At Airport Baggage Claim

Home News Dita Dimone March 15th, 2023 - 11:15 PM

SXSW is always full of surprises, and this year was no exception. On March 14th, fans who flew into Austin for the festival were lucky enough to be treated to a surprise show from Boygenius. Consequence.net caught the show and shared part of it on their Instagram to the delight of fans everywhere. This special show was part of the official SXSW festivities and was a great way to kick off the event.

It was a sunny afternoon at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport when the indie supergroup made up of singer-songwriters Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, and Phoebe Bridgers presented a surprise acoustic set.

The alt-rock trio has been making waves in the music scene for years, and this performance was no exception. With their signature harmonies and emotive lyrics, and a stunning set that showcased each artist’s individual talents, the band captivated all in attendance. It was a magical moment for all those who were lucky enough to be there.

Boygenius at SXSW, photo by Consequence.net via Twitter

Formed in 2018 by “kind of an accident” according to its members, Boygenius is a Los Angeles-based band whose musical journey continues to evolve.

The members were all fans of one another and unexpectedly became friends. Both Dacus and Bridgers opened for Baker on separate tours in 2016, and they all ran in similar circles as up-and-coming performers navigating the indie circuit.

As the ladies grew close, they shared frustration at constantly being compared to each other as “women in rock” despite their different musical styles. As far as Dacus was and is concerned, the idea of women in music “should not be remarkable whatsoever,” with Bridgers adding, “it’s not a genre”.