Lucy Dacus Joins Phoebe Bridgers Onstage As Surprise Guest During New York Show

The alternative and indie queen, Phoebe Bridgers, has been starting the summer in a banger with her reunion tour. The tour has started in early May and ends in August. And, during her show in New York Thursday, June 16, Bridgers brought a surprise guest to join her on the stage. In a promotional poster, Bridgers had teased that someone special will be partnering up in her New York show. It was only the day of when the alternative hit star Lucy Dacus joins Bridgers.

On the stage, Dacus performed her famous hits such as “Night Shift”, “Hot & Heavy” and “Going Going Gone” right before the performance of Bridgers along with her dog Maxine! With Dacus also came Muna the hit indie pop band. Bridgers, Maxine, and Muna joined in support for Dacus. Dacus also hopped on in to help Bridgers perform her hit “I Know The End”, according to NME.

A little surprise @lucydacus on a Thursday @phoebebridgers surprise guest reveal pic.twitter.com/gv0elF21Fy — Erica Campbell (@ericacxmpbell) June 17, 2022

also a screaming duet of ‘the end is near’ pic.twitter.com/MbepDdHZxm — Erica Campbell (@ericacxmpbell) June 17, 2022

The two videos featuring Dacus include a roaring background of adored fans. Thanks to the unexpected but mandatory duet with Dacus for “I Know The End”, the performance put a new spin on the already astonishing track. Not to mention how adorable Maxine just idly sits in Bridgers arms on stage while she makes her debut appearance.

In other news, the music star’s show in Toronto, Ontario, Canada had fans facing dehydration and exhaustion. You can check that story out here.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat