Carrie Underwood Covers Guns N’ Roses “Welcome To The Jungle”

Katherine Gilliam October 18th, 2022 - 7:52 PM

At the kickoff show of her “Denim & Rhinestones” tour on October 15th in Greenville, South Carolina, the country-pop superstar Carrie Underwood once again paid homage to her musical inspirations, Guns N’ Roses, as she performed a cover version of one of the band’s most famous rock ballads “Welcome to the Jungle.” With gritty vocals that almost rival that of Axl Rose, Carrie Underwood’s attempts at recreating this rock classic wholeheartedly deliver. Carrie Underwood does not add anything inherently unique to the background track of the Guns N’ Roses classic, yet she can still twist the melody in a way that makes the song entirely her own. People will not tire of Underwood’s rendition solely because of how often they have heard the original; her vocals and stage presence are addictive and keep the audience members engaged and desperate for more, with a strength to them that I previously might not have afforded her.

Wearing white cowboy boots that signify Carrie Underwood’s roots in country music while head-banging to the melodies reserved for rock legends, Carrie Underwood expertly provides a tribute to the band that inspired her to pursue a music career herself.

This cover of “Welcome to the Jungle” closely follows Underwood’s other performances covering more of Guns N’ Roses’ greatest hits, with some performances even featuring guest appearances by Axl Rose himself. According to Blabbermouth, “A little over three months ago, Underwood joined GUNS N’ ROSES on stage during the band’s concert at London, England’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Underwood made a surprise appearance toward the end of GUNS N’ ROSES’ main set, performing “Sweet Child O’ Mine” with Axl Rose and his bandmates. She later returned to the stage during the encore to sing “Paradise City.”

Carrie Underwood later went on to brand that collaboration as one of the best nights of her life.

Carrie Underwood also covered Ozzy Osbourne’s “Mama I’m Coming Home” during a show in Nashville.

See Guns N’ Roses perform “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City” live with Carrie Underwood.