Loretta Lynn Announces New Album Still Woman Enough Featuring Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Margo Price, Tanya Tucker and More for March 2021 Release

Country legend Loretta Lynn has announced a new studio album called Still Woman Enough, which will be released on March 19 via Legacy Records. This new record is set to feature a number of prominent guests including Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Margo Price and Tanya Tucker.

The upcoming album will be a tribute to women in country, reworking classics from Lynn’s back catalog while hosting new songs such as the title-track. A reworked version of “Coal Miner’s Daughter ” called “Coal Miner’s Daughter (Recitation),” has been released alongside a music video directed by David McClister. This single release commemorates the titular album’s 50th anniversary; January 4, 1971.

McClister paints an intimate portrait of “Coal Miner’s Daughter (Recitation)” by showing Lynn on her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, as she reminisces about her childhood. This version of the track sees Lynn recite the song like a spoken word poem, as a melancholic banjo plays on.

“I am just so thankful to have some of my friends join me on my new album. We girl singers gotta stick together,” Lynn stated in a press release. “It’s amazing how much has happened in the fifty years since ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ first came out and I’m extremely grateful to be given a part to play in the history of American music.”

At 88 years old Lynn is one of the most prolific artists in history, with over six decades in the music industry. Her last album Wouldn’t It Be Great came out in 2019, while her most recent music video “I Fall To Pieces” came out last year.

Still Woman Enough track list

1. Still Woman Enough (featuring Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood) (Loretta Lynn and Patsy Lynn Russell)

2. Keep On The Sunny Side (A.P. Carter)

3. Honky Tonk Girl (Loretta Lynn)

4. I Don’t Feel At Home Any More (Traditional, arrangement by Loretta Lynn)

5. Old Kentucky Home (Stephen Foster and Loretta Lynn)

6. Coal Miner’s Daughter Recitation (Loretta Lynn)

7. One’s On The Way (featuring Margo Price (Shel Silverstein)

8. I Wanna Be Free (Loretta Lynn)

9. Where No One Stands Alone (Lister Mosie)

10. I’ll Be All Smiles Tonight (T.B. Ransom)

11. I Saw The Light (Hank Williams)

12. My Love (Loretta Lynn)

13. You Ain’t Woman Enough (featuring Tanya Tucker) (Loretta Lynn)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat