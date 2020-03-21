Norah Jones Adds Her Own Touch To Guns N’ Roses’ “Patience”

Home News Kelly Tucker March 21st, 2020 - 12:36 PM

Norah Jones covers Guns N’ Roses “Patience” with style and eloquence, sitting comfortably at home. While she sings so beautifully and plays the piano, she accentuates the lyrics in a passionate and calming version of the track, especially during this anxiety fueled time of coronavirus around the globe. She performed the song in an effort to raise donations for organizations helping those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. She said, “I heard a song yesterday that made me feel good and I’ve always wanted to cover it. So I gave it a try,” Jones said of her piano version of the acoustic GN’R Lies classic, a song that resonates especially now given social distancing edicts across the nation.”

Hey everyone. I hope you’re ok in these strange times. If you’re in a position to make a donation, there are many organizations who are getting food or supplies to people in need. @FeedingAmerica, @MusiCares are a couple.#livefromhome #playdate #gunsnroses #patience #love

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/KTaOsY4K1n — Norah Jones (@NorahJones) March 19, 2020

The singer added, “I hope you’re OK in these strange times. If you’re in a position to make a donation, there are many organizations that are getting food or supplies to people in need. @FeedingAmerica, @MusiCares are a couple… And please stay home as a pledge of social responsibility to our medical professionals.”

The organization Feeding America is the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, working to connect people with food and end hunger. Donors, staff, and volunteers all play an important role in our efforts to end hunger in the United States. 37 million people face hunger in the U.S. today, including more than 11 million children and nearly 5.4 million seniors.

Jones recently announced plans to release her new LP Pick Me Up Off the Floor, due for release on May 8, 2020. The album features a pair of collaborations with Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, including the first single “I’m Alive.” The record marks Jones’ second collaboration with Tweedy, who co-wrote and produced two tracks on her 2019 album, Begin Again. “Norah’s been a great friend for a long time and she’s one of the most effortless musicians I’ve ever played with,” Tweedy told Rolling Stone. Jones is also scheduled to perform at Beach Road Weekend Music Festival on Friday, July 24 to Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Veterans Memorial Park in Martha’s Vineyard. Other artists scheduled to perform include Beck and Father John Misty, as well as many others.

Jones has recently enjoyed collaborative work with Sharon Van Etten and her alternative country outfit, Puss N Boots which is comprised of Jones, jazz singer Sasha Dobson, and bassist/singer/songwriter Catherine Popper. They released their 2014 debut album, No Fools, No Fun. In October 2019, Mavis Staples and Jones (along with Katy Perry) played “Silence The Violence” at a David Lynch Foundation benefit concert for 10,000 at-risk youth in the Washington D.C. district. The goal of the benefit concert was to bring evidence based transcendental meditation techniques to vulnerable communities in the D.C. district.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna