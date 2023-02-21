Guns N’ Roses Announces 2023 World Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 21st, 2023 - 11:20 AM

According to pitchfork.com today rock band Guns N’ Roses have announced they will heading out on a multi-continental arena tour this Summer which starts in Israel along with stops in Spain, Belgium, Denmark, Germeny, Switzerland and Hungry before flying into the United Staled to perform at San Antonio, St. Louis, Toronto and San Diego.

Last year the band released a box set which are collections from Use Your Illusion I and II and Guns N’ Roses latest track “Hard Skool” was released the previous year.

Tickets will be available starting with the band’s Nightrain Presale, beginning tomorrow at 10am local time. The general on-sale for all dates will start this Friday at 10 AM local time on gunsnroses.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, VIP bar access throughout the show, invitation to the pre-show Paradise City Lounge, limited edition Guns N’ Roses VIP merchandise and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com

This will be the first time the group have toured North America since the monumental We’re F’N Back! Tour in 2021 which also steamrolled stadiums coast-to-coast including their first headliner at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Meanwhile, their now-legendary Not In This Lifetime… Tour (2016-2019) stands out as the “third-highest grossing tour of all time.”

Guns N’ Roses Tour Dates