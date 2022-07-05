Guns N’ Roses Cancel Show in Glasgow Due to Illness and Medical Advice; Axl Rose Hurts Vocal Cords

Home News Gabriela Huselton July 5th, 2022 - 12:03 PM

Guns N’ Roses canceled their Glasglow show scheduled for tonight “due to illness and medical advice.” According to Loudwire, frontman Axl Rose told the crowd that he wasn’t feeling well at their second Tottenham, England show this past weekend and had to adjust his vocal approach to make it through the performance.

The official Guns N’ Roses Twitter account tweeted yesterday, “Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GN’R will not be able to perform in Glasgow, tomorrow 5-July-2022. We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets and wait for a further update. We appreciate your understanding and patience.”

Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GN’R will not be able to perform in Glasgow, tomorrow 5-July-2022. We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets and wait for a further update. We appreciate your understanding and patience. pic.twitter.com/jvNl1Sc5yO — Guns N’ Roses (@gunsnroses) July 5, 2022

During their rendition of “Civil War”, Rose had to switch into his lower register and said, “Welcome to the world of baritone.” According to a fan via Daily Mail, he later said, “As you can tell, I’m having a few issues but these shows are really important to us.” The singer mentioned that he slept overnight at the Spurs Stadium instead of returning to the hotel with the band due to feeling sick.

After the performance, a fan commented on one of guitarist Richard Fortus’ Facebook posts regarding the show’s sound quality and shorter setlist. Fortus responded to the fan and explained that Rose was “really struggling” and damaged his vocal cords.



Other GN’R fans had positive comments about Rose’s new sound. One Reddit user wrote, “Honestly, sounds much better. He should just get Melissa Reese to back him up on the higher octave. Thing is, he always recorded multiple octaves on records. It would sound brilliant and consistent if he did this every night.”

As of now, no other cancellations have been made. Guns N’ Roses next scheduled performance is this Friday, July 8 in Munich, Germany.