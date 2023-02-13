Slash Says Guns’ N Roses Would Have Been “Canceled in This Day and Age”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 13th, 2023 - 2:30 PM

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

According to consequence.net the rock music in the 1980s became successful and like many bands from California, Guns N’ Roses were known for living it up as rockstars and decades later music has changed. Guns N’ Roses‘s guitarist Slash believes the band would not survive today’s music.

During an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment the guitarist stated that the band’s craziness would most likely not sit well with today’s standards and the younger GN’R would have been “canceled”.

“I haven’t actually… thought about it in that context. To be honest, I haven’t really thought about all that [scandalous stuff] that much recently. But now that you mention it, most of everything that [Guns N’ Roses] did would’ve gotten us canceled in this day and age.”

Slash added: “We would not have fared well in this environment, for sure… on so many different levels. But I mean, a lot of things from back then would not be what you consider acceptable at this moment in time. … I’m just glad that we didn’t have the internet back then! It would’ve been a different world altogether. But anyway, I don’t dwell on all that stuff. It just is what it is.”

Slash is currently promoting a new coffee-table book, The Collection: Slash, which is available in standard, deluxe and Custom editions by Gibson Publishing.