Jenny Lewis Announces 2023 Spring/Summer US Tour Dates and Shares Video for “Puppy and a Truck”

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

According to pitchfork.com artist Jenny Lewis has released dates for the Joy’ All Tour and the singer has released the music video “Puppy and a Truck.” The video was created while Lewis was touring with Harry Styles and fans are in for a treat because toward the end of the video Styles makes a surprise cameo.

The video features footage from Lewis as a special guest on Styles’s Love on Tour. “Puppy and a Truck” is a snapshot of the iconic tour along with a visual of the anthem that had fans all across North American arenas asking for more.

In the press release Lewis describes what it felt like to be performing live while touring with Styles.

“To be on a giant stage in front of thousands of people after such a long period of isolation, those 45 minutes meeting Harry’s fans brought me back to life. I was just trying to stay present and in the moment, and grateful to be able to share my life experiences and my songs, with such a loving audience.”

As for the Joy’ All Tour, the artist will be stopping in Chicago, Boston, New York, New Haven, Detroit and Cleveland before wrapping up in Washington D.C.

Joining Lewis are special guests Cass McCombs, Jenny O. and Hayden Pedigo. Tickets go on sale this Friday 10am local time at https://JennyLewis.lnk.to/Tour

Joy’ All Tour Dates

7/7 Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed &$

7/8 Duluth, MN – Bayfront Festival Park #

7/12 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre &$

7/13 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues &$

7/15 Boston, MA – Roadrunner @$

7/16 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall @$

7/18 New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 @$

7/20 Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia @$

7/22 Washington, DC – The Anthem

^ with Ruston Kelly

& with Jenny O.

$ with Hayden Pedigo

# with Trampled by Turtles

@ with Cass McCombs

* with Beck

! with Phoenix