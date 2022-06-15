mxdwn Music

Menu

Jenny Lewis and Ani DiFranco Performing Together at Rock The Ruins 2022 Concert Series

June 15th, 2022 - 2:24 PM

Jenny Lewis and Ani DiFranco Performing Together at Rock The Ruins 2022 Concert Series
Photo Credit: Alexander Cabrera

It has been announced artists Jenny Lewis and Ani DiFranco along with special guests The Righteous Babes, Gracie and Rachel, Zoe Boek Binder and Jocelyn Mackenzie will be performing at Rock The Ruins in Holliday Park on August 5th. The venue  is a beautiful 95 – year old wooded park that is six miles from Indianapolis and it is the right spot for people to enjoy live music.

DiFranco‘s latest album Revolutionary Love displays  how powerful her voice is because people will be able to feel the emotions of anger and stress DiFranco has shown toward politics and her personal life.  “My songs have always reflected an acute connection between my personal life and the life of my society,” said DiFranco. “As I started to come out of years of dealing with marriage problems, I saw my entire country in the same situation; the complete breakdown of communication and loss of empathy and connection.”

Lewis’s fourth album On The Line was released on March 22, 2019 and it features a wise variety of  artists such as Beck, Don Was, Benmont Tench, Jim Keltner, Ringo Starr, Beck sidemen Jason Falkner and Smokey Hormel. Also On The Line has taken the top spots in 2019 on Rolling Stone, NPR, Entertainment Weekly, USA Today and AV Club. On The Line follows the foot steps of  Lewis’s previous solo albums 2014s The Voyager , 2008s Acid Tongue and her 2006  debut solo record Rabbit Fur Coat.

General Tickets are $30.00

VIP Tickets are $50.00 and Platinum tickets are $100.00

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2021. All rights reserved.