Jenny Lewis and Ani DiFranco Performing Together at Rock The Ruins 2022 Concert Series

It has been announced artists Jenny Lewis and Ani DiFranco along with special guests The Righteous Babes, Gracie and Rachel, Zoe Boek Binder and Jocelyn Mackenzie will be performing at Rock The Ruins in Holliday Park on August 5th. The venue is a beautiful 95 – year old wooded park that is six miles from Indianapolis and it is the right spot for people to enjoy live music.

📢 SHOW UPDATE: @JennyLewis will perform alongside @anidifranco at the #RocktheRuins 2022 show on Fri, 8/5, along with special guests The Righteous Babes: @gracieandrachel, @zoeboekbinder, and Jocelyn Mackenzie! 🔥 🎟 Get your tickets ASAP at https://t.co/b1buwFnWwp pic.twitter.com/wAyzmK5t7a — rocktheruins (@rock_the_ruins) June 14, 2022

DiFranco‘s latest album Revolutionary Love displays how powerful her voice is because people will be able to feel the emotions of anger and stress DiFranco has shown toward politics and her personal life. “My songs have always reflected an acute connection between my personal life and the life of my society,” said DiFranco. “As I started to come out of years of dealing with marriage problems, I saw my entire country in the same situation; the complete breakdown of communication and loss of empathy and connection.”

Lewis’s fourth album On The Line was released on March 22, 2019 and it features a wise variety of artists such as Beck, Don Was, Benmont Tench, Jim Keltner, Ringo Starr, Beck sidemen Jason Falkner and Smokey Hormel. Also On The Line has taken the top spots in 2019 on Rolling Stone, NPR, Entertainment Weekly, USA Today and AV Club. On The Line follows the foot steps of Lewis’s previous solo albums 2014s The Voyager , 2008s Acid Tongue and her 2006 debut solo record Rabbit Fur Coat.

General Tickets are $30.00

VIP Tickets are $50.00 and Platinum tickets are $100.00