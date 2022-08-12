mxdwn Music

Jenny Lewis Cancels 2022 Indoor Concerts Due to COVID-19 Concerns

August 12th, 2022 - 1:54 PM

Jenny Lewis is canceling multiple concerts at indoor venues scheduled for this September due to the ongoing threat of COVID. Lewis and her band will continue outdoor shows and festivals.

Listed below are all of Lewis’s upcoming shows.

09-01 Nashville, TN – Live on the Green
09-17 Richmond, VA – The Broadberry
09-18 Philadelphia, PA – XPoNential Music Festival
09-20 Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater
09-23 Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony
09-24 Bridgeport, CT – Sound on Sound Music Festival
09-25 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live!
09-27 Saxaphaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom
09-28 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
09-30 Athens, GA – Wildwood Revival
10-29 Birmingham, AL – Moonstone Festival

(Pitchfork)

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

