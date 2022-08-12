Jenny Lewis Cancels 2022 Indoor Concerts Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Home News Gracie Chunes August 12th, 2022 - 1:54 PM

Jenny Lewis is canceling multiple concerts at indoor venues scheduled for this September due to the ongoing threat of COVID. Lewis and her band will continue outdoor shows and festivals.

Out of an abundance of caution due to the ongoing COVID situation, Jenny Lewis will not perform at any indoor venues for the remainder of the year. Therefore, it’s with great disappointment that the below indoor shows have been cancelled. 1/3 – JLHQ — jenny lewis (@jennylewis) August 12, 2022

Listed below are all of Lewis’s upcoming shows.

09-01 Nashville, TN – Live on the Green

09-17 Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

09-18 Philadelphia, PA – XPoNential Music Festival

09-20 Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater

09-23 Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony

09-24 Bridgeport, CT – Sound on Sound Music Festival

09-25 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live!

09-27 Saxaphaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom

09-28 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

09-30 Athens, GA – Wildwood Revival

10-29 Birmingham, AL – Moonstone Festival

(Pitchfork)

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister