Phoebe Bridgers Teams Up With The Killers To Perform “Runaway Horses” Together

Phoebe Bridgers and The Killers were finally able to perform their collaborative song “Runaway Horses” at the Colours Of Ostrava Festival in the Czech Republic on Tuesday, July 14 according to Consequence. After appearing on The Killers’ 2021 album Pressure Machine, Bridgers was able to perform the song live for the first time.

The song is an acoustic ballad about a small town girl who grows up and “puts away childish things.” At the performance Brandon Flowers wears a bright copper suit while Bridgers wears a black suit, the two perform under a light rain befitting for the song. Bridgers brings a voice that fits the song while Flowers’ and Bridgers’s duets give the song a certain calmness that will leave audience members hoping they collaborate more in the future.

— thekillersmusic⚡ (@tkillersmusic) July 14, 2022



