Grimes Shares Snippet of Hypnotic New Track “Shinigami Eyes”

Roy Lott June 19th, 2021 - 8:07 AM

Photo: Owen Ela

Grimes has shared a snippet of her new song called “Shinigami Eyes,” during the livestream launch event for the Grimes Metaverse Server on Discord. The track is a reference to the anime comic and series Death Note and also the brief period of time people thought she got experimental eye surgery in 2019. The song is a catchy dance club track with heavy bass and a synthesizer. Check it out below.

The preview is the first release of new music from Grimes since her 2020 album Miss Anthropocene. Earlier this year, she announced she had signed to Columbia Records. Most recently, she recently appeared in Doja Cat’s latest music video for her single “Need To Know” from her upcoming album Planet Her, releasing next Friday, June 25. Grimes also made an appearance in an SNL skit as Princess Peach while her partner Elon Musk serving as the host. In addition, she has been announced to perform at the immersive virtual music festival experience called Splendour XR, taking place July 24 and 25. Khalid and The Killers will headline the two-day festival along with performances from Chvrches, Denzel Curry, Tash Sultana, Duke Dumont, Masked Wolf, Band of Horses, Russ Millions, Little Simz, Aurora, Violent Soho, Phoebe Bridgers, Pink Sweat$,

Photo Credit: Owen Ela