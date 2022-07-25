Maggie Rogers and Rina Sawayama Join Phoebe Bridgers on Stage While at Latitude 2022

Home News Lucy Yang July 25th, 2022 - 4:47 PM

Giving a collaboration of the century, Phoebe Bridgers was joined on stage by Maggie Rogers and Rina Sawayama during her performance at Latitude 2022. This performance has happened over this weekend and fans from all have come together to celebrate the wonderful collaboration.

“Footage has since emerged of Rogers and Sawayama – who were both also playing at Latitude that same day – contributing to a live airing of ‘I Know The End’, which served as the final song of Bridgers’ show.

Elsewhere, the LA artist shared an image of herself backstage with the pair. Rogers posted the same photo on her Instagram, captioning it: “ur new favorite band.” Additionally, Bridgers uploaded a clip that sees her crowd surfing at the end of her set.” (NME)

🎥 | Rina Sawayama, Maggie Rogers and Charlie Hickey joined Phoebe on stage during “I know the end” yesterday at Latitude festival

🎥: lamarshian pic.twitter.com/gRecR4G4vB

— PHOEBE BRIDGERS UPDATES (@ThePhoebeRoom) July 23, 2022

“Bridgers is currently on the UK leg of her 2022 ‘Reunion’ tour. She’s playing a second consecutive show at the O2 Apollo in Manchester tonight (July 24) before heading to London for a four-night residency at the O2 Academy Brixton.” (NME)

Phoebe Bridgers’ remaining UK headline dates are as follows

24 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

26 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

27 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

28 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

29 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

Photo credit: Boston Schulz