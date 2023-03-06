Crowd Crush at Glorilla Concert has 1 Dead and Several Injured

Home News Cait Stoddard March 6th, 2023 - 1:49 PM

According to pitchfork.com one person was killed and nine other people were injured in a crowd crush during Glorilla‘s concert last night. The incident happened at Main Street Armory in Rochester, New York, where the rapper was performing with Finesse2Tymes. Police officers have not released the name of the 33-year-old woman who was killed.

In the article Rochester Police Department lieutenant Nicholas Adams stated that officers arrived at the scene around 11 p.m. in response to a call about gun shots being fired at the venue but learned the situation was different.

“The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots.”

When hearing about the news, Glorilla went on Twitter to send her thoughts and prayers to those who were involved in the crowd crush.

I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf 😢😢😢praying everybody is ok 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) March 6, 2023