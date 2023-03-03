Demi Lovato Fights Off Ghostface in Video for New Song “Still Alive” from ‘Scream 6’

Home News Gracie Chunes March 3rd, 2023 - 12:25 PM

Demi Lovato has released a new song and video for the upcoming Scream VI film. The song, “Still Alive,” is an original song made for the movie, which will hit theaters one week from today, Friday, March 10 from Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group. Check out the song and video below.

“Still Alive” is a high energy track that matches the rush of a Scream film. The aesthetic music video tells the story of Lovato and friends attending a private screening of Scream VI, only to find themselves being hunted by the franchise villain Ghostface. Interspersed with scenes from the film, Lovato assumes the role of “final girl” while facing off the iconic villain. The music video, directed by Jensen Noen, features cameos from Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park and Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills and premiered on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

The new single was was written by Lovato, Shinoda and Laura Veltz and will appear as the final credits of the film play. “I couldn’t think of a more perfect home for ‘Still Alive’ than within the Scream universe. I’m a huge fan of the films, so it’s an honor to contribute to such an iconic horror franchise,” shares Lovato. This is the first taste of new music from the singer since last years HOLY FVCK.

Scream VI follows the surviving members of last years Scream V as they navigate New York City in hopes of a clean break from Ghostface. The film is coming to theaters everywhere March 10, find tickets and more information here.