Ice Nine Kills Announce New Album The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood for October 2021 Release, Debut Bloody New Music Video for “Hip To Be Scared”

Heavy metal outfit Ice Nine Kills has announced a new studio album The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood, which is set to be released on October 15 via Fearless Records. This record serves as a sequel to their 2018 release The Silver Scream and includes the newly released single “Hip To Be Scared” featuring Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach.

“Hip To Be Scared” is also accompanied by a music video directed by Jensen Noen, who took inspiration from the 2000 horror film American Psycho. Several moments from American Psycho are reenacted, such as the work out scene where Patrick Bateman wears an ice mask and another where he murders his coworker. The band handles this parody in their trademark tongue-in-cheek manner, while staying true to their style by using hard hitting guitar riffs, pounding drum beats and melodic vocals.

“True to horror franchise tradition, there is always a sequel…The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood follows in the bloody footsteps of its predecessor, paying tribute to 13 more of the most gruesome tales to ever grace the silver screen.,” the band’s Spencer Charnas explained in a press release. “:In this latest INK offering, the last album and video series is portrayed as a work of fiction. The new story line thrusts the band into a brutal “real world” slaying. The only traces of the crime are 13 songs left behind by the suspected killer…”

Much of Ice Nine Kills work is inspired by horror media, such as their music videos for “IT is the End” and “Jason’s Mom.” The group also took on Elvis’ “Can’t Help Falling In Love” earlier this year.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi