Linkin Park Announces Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition Featuring Unheard Song “Lost” With Vocals From Late Chester Bennington

Linkin Park has announced the 20th anniversary re-release of their Grammy award winning album Meteroa. The album will include all the songs from the original release, as well as new music with vocals by the late Chester Bennington. Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition will be available Friday, April 7 via Warner Records, but the band has already released a never before heard song, “Lost,” listen below.
The music video, produced and animated by pplpleasr and Maciej Kuciara’s Web3 studio, Shibuya, features a completely animated performance of the band’s AMV legacy through a cutting-edge AI lens, featuring AI production by Kaiber.ai. Member Mike Shinoda says, “Finding this track was like finding a favorite photo you had forgotten you’d taken, like it was waiting for the right moment to reveal itself. For years, fans have been asking us to release something with Chester’s voice, and I’m thrilled we’ve been able to make that happen in such a special way. I think they’re going to be floored when they hear and see all the incredible unreleased songs and video footage in METEORA 20.”
Meteora was originally released on March 25, 2003, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 before going 7x-platinum in the U.S., moving 27 million units worldwide, and earning platinum or gold certifications in 15 countries. In writing about Meteora, Rolling Stone highlighted how “Linkin Park make some risky, beautiful art. Metal Hammer christened the LP “a modern rock classic,” and KERRANG! pr
Photo Credit: Shareef Ellis