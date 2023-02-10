Linkin Park Announces Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition Featuring Unheard Song “Lost” With Vocals From Late Chester Bennington

Home News Gracie Chunes February 10th, 2023 - 12:56 PM

Linkin Park has announced the 20th anniversary re-release of their Grammy award winning album Meteroa. The album will include all the songs from the original release, as well as new music with vocals by the late Chester Bennington. Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition will be available Friday, April 7 via Warner Records, but the band has already released a never before heard song, “Lost,” listen below.

The music video, produced and animated by pplpleasr and Maciej Kuciara’s Web3 studio, Shibuya, features a completely animated performance of the band’s AMV legacy through a cutting-edge AI lens, featuring AI production by Kaiber.ai. Member Mike Shinoda says, “Finding this track was like finding a favorite photo you had forgotten you’d taken, like it was waiting for the right moment to reveal itself. For years, fans have been asking us to release something with Chester’s voice, and I’m thrilled we’ve been able to make that happen in such a special way. I think they’re going to be floored when they hear and see all the incredible unreleased songs and video footage in METEORA 20.”

Meteora was originally released on March 25, 2003, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 before going 7x-platinum in the U.S., moving 27 million units worldwide, and earning platinum or gold certifications in 15 countries. In writing about Meteora, Rolling Stone highlighted how “Linkin Park make some risky, beautiful art. Metal Hammer christened the LP “a modern rock classic,” and KERRANG! pr oclaimed, “Only a handful of bands can say their second album came anywhere close to the success of their smash debut. Linkin Park not only accomplished this, but they also put out a second album that was by all intents and purposes a better record than their first.”

The Meteroa Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Set features six additional unreleased songs, demos, b-sides, live shows, and never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage on five LPs [Meteora (1 LP), Live in Texas (2 LP) – for the first time on vinyl – , and the previously unreleased Live in Nottingham 2003 (2 LP)], four CDs [Meteora (1 CD), LPU Rarities 2.0 (1 CD), Live Rarities 2003-2004 (1 CD), and Lost Demos (1 CD)], and three DVDs, including four previously unreleased concerts [The Making of Meteora/The Art of Meteora/Work In Progress (1 DVD), Veterans Stadium (2003), Live in Seoul (2003) (1DVD), and Live In Manila (2004), Live in Denver – Projekt Revolution 2004 (1 DVD). It also includes a 40-page book, 36” x 24” poster, litho, sticker sheet, stencil, and hi-res download card. The Deluxe Vinyl Box Set consists of four LPs [Meteora (1 LP), LPU Rarities 2.0 (2 LP), and Live Rarities 2003-2004 (1 LP)]. The Deluxe CD includes the original Andy Wallace mix of “Lost” and features three CDs— Meteora (1 CD), LPU Rarities 2.0 (1 CD), and Live Rarities 2003-2004 (1 CD).

Stream “Lost” here.

Pre-order Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition here.