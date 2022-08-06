Motley Crue Reveal ‘The Retaliators’ Theme Song Featuring Members Of Asking Alexandria, Ice Nine Kills & From Ashes To New

Home News Finneas Gregory August 6th, 2022 - 10:40 AM

Legendary band Mötley Crüe, as well as Danny Worsnop,(Asking Alexandria) Spencer Charnas (Ice Nine Kills) and Matt Brandyberry (From Ashes To New), have collaborated on a brand new song, “The Retaliators Theme Song (21 Bullets)” for the upcoming movie, The Retaliators, which is due to premiere in theaters this September. According to an article from Consequence, the new song, “The Retaliators Theme Song (21 Bullets)” was written by Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx and James Michael, a member of Sixx’s band, Sixx A.M.

“The Retaliators Theme Song (21 Bullets)” is available to stream on most major music streaming services. Additionally, an animated music video featuring clips from the upcoming movie The Retaliators is available to watch on Youtube, where it has garnered tens of thousands of views and several thousand likes since being uploaded just two days ago.

Sixx recently commented on what it was like writing this brand new song, stating: “Writing a new theme song for a horror flick was inspiring,” Sixx continues: “This was my first time writing for a horror-thriller film, and it took me in a different direction from the first theme song I wrote — ‘The Dirt (1981)’ by Mötley Crüe. I worked with some great new artists to create a new sound that will stretch Mötley Crüe’s audience to new fans. I had a great time writing it, and I think our fans will love it too!”

Musically, “The Retaliators Theme Song (21 Bullets)” is everything that one could hope for in a collaboration between all of these legendary musicians. Its driving guitars and heavy percussion combined with the unique vocal styles of all the collaborating musicians make for a fantastic listening experience.

Overall, fans of Mötley Crüe, as well as those of Danny Worsnop, Spencer Charnas and Matt Brandyberry, are sure to enjoy this brand new single “The Retaliators Theme Song (21 Bullets).”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat