Maren Morris Releases Acoustic Project ‘Humble Quest: In Rare Form’

On Friday, November 4, country singer Maren Morris released Humble Quest: In Rare Form, an acoustic EP featuring seven songs from her album Humble Quest, that was released in March via Sony Music Nashville’s Columbia Nashville imprint.

The album was released alongside music videos directed by Nicki Fletcher and Mason Allen.

Morris and her band self-produced this album and recorded it at her bandmate Bennett Lewis’ summer camp Camp Wayfarer in Flat Rock, North Carolina. Morris says the idea for this project came to her near the end of her most recent tour. “We were able to reimagine the songs of Humble Quest in this very stripped, beautiful form at sunset on a hill in North Carolina. No lighting, no bells and whistles, just Mother Nature, music and friendship.” said Morris.

Humble Quest was produced by Greg Kurstin and written alongside Morris’ husband Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Jimmy Robbins, Natalie Hemby, Laura Veltz and Jon Green. The album was nominated for Album Of The Year at this year’sCountry Music Awards, debuted at #2 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and broke the record for most first day and first week streams globally on Amazon Music for a country album by a female artist.

Humble Quest: In Rare Form track list is as follows:

Furthest Thing I Can’t Love You Anymore Humble Quest Background Music Tall Guys Good Friends What Would This World Do?

Stream Humble Quest: In Rare Form here.