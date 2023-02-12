Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda Set To Release New Song For “Scream VI” Film

Home News Hannah Boyle February 12th, 2023 - 5:55 PM

Linkin Park admits that they are set to release a new song for the new “Scream VI” movie. This new song will be the first release from the band since “Happy Endings”, which was released back in 2021. Mike Shinoda discussed this new single during an interview with Nicole Alvarez on KROQ. The interview is available below.

According to sources at NME, as well as the new song, Linkin Park will also be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album “Meteora”. Linkin Park will also be releasing an older track, “Lost”. This song will feature the voice of the band’s original, late frontman. The band has been on a light hiatus since the passing of their original frontman back in 2017, with only small releases being made. Linkin Park is excited to unveil their new song at the release of the new horror flick on March 10th of this year.