Fear Factory Announces New Vocalist Milo Silvestro

Today industrial metal band Fear Factory are thrilled to announce that they have selected Milo Silvestro to take the reigns as the vocalist. To share the happy news the band went on YouTube to reveal the the name of their new singer.

In the press release Silvestro expresses his feelings about becoming the new lead vocalist of Fear Factory.

“This is a huge opportunity for me. I’ve been a fan of the band for many years and it feels very surreal but I’m excited to be part of it. I know I have some massive shoes to fill but I’m here to do it in the best way possible and give justice to the vocal legacy of this legendary band.”

Also Fear Factory‘s Dino Cazares released a statement about Silvestro becoming the new lead for the band.

“It’s time to introduce the world to our new vocalist. The search was long and meticulous, but I know for sure we got the right guy.” Cazares adds, ” It is a big week for us in Fear Factory as we make our final preparations for our return to the live stage touring across the US, beginning February 25 on the Rise Of The Machine’ tour. We can’t wait to get out on the road and start kicking some ass. ‘The Machine Will Rise’.”