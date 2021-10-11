Fear Factory Members Mourn Loss of Manager Scott Koenig

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 11th, 2021 - 9:20 PM

Scott Koenig, former manager of Biohazard and Fear Factory, died last Thursday (October 7) after a battle with COVID-19 at 57 years old. Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares wrote on social media a lengthy post in response to Koenig’s untimely passing: “Scott Koenig, you are my best friend, my older brother, mi familia and my manager since 1995. We’ve been through a lot together. Scott, you fought alongside me in some of the harshest legal battles of my career. We went to war together, literally. You stood by my side and never gave up on me when you could’ve easily just walked away. You treated me like family, like an older brother protecting me. You were an anchor in my life. You were the lynchpin and the soul of this machine, and together we created history. Scott, you have the kindest soul, you would do almost anything for anyone without asking for anything in return, and anyone who knew you would say the same. You answered my phone calls at any hour to listen to me freak out on tour because John Wedge Branon didn’t put up the day sheet lol… and for whatever other dumb reasons, but you always knew how to calm me down like a zen master. You always made sure that the band and I were taken care of, and you fought tooth and nail to make sure of that. You really understood the business not just from behind the desk but also what it was like living on the road.”

Meanwhile, Mark Hunter from Chimaira wrote on his Facebook page: “Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of our former manager Scott Koenig. Scott helped put Chimaira on the map and even helped facilitate the Pass Out 20th vinyl. Beyond that, he was one of the most incredible people I ever got to hang around. Kind, generous, and extremely personable. He was also an encyclopedia of hip-hop and metal. It was always fun to be around him and listen to the unbelievable stories. He witnessed some of the most monumental moments in music history. I’m so lucky to have known and learned from him. Rest easy, King.”