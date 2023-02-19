Fear Factory Set To Reveal New Singer Next Week

Home News Ally Najera February 19th, 2023 - 7:05 PM

Following the band, Fear Factory’s lead vocalist’s departure – an important announcement will be made. The band’s expected to reveal the new identity of their new sing in the coming week.

The band’s YouTube channel has an unspecified announcement that will be made public on Tuesday. Fear Factory’s announcement will take place at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CET. In an interview with Wall Of Sound, the band’s guitarist Dino Cazares detailed their search for a new vocalist. Following the former lead singer Burton C. Bell’s departure two years ago, the new singer is set to step in soon.

According to BlabberMouth.net, Cazares expects the band will receive criticism following the announcement. “I had a lot of preparation with him because he’s gonna have to be able to not only fill some big shoes, which he can vocal-wise, but he’s never been inside in that arena, where you’re gonna have the media, you’re gonna have Internet trolls coming after you.” Cazares and the entire band are prepared for the negativity that will come their way.