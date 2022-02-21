Soulfly & Dino Cazares Perform Live Cover Of Fear Factory’s “Republica”

Home News Tara Mobasher February 21st, 2022 - 6:52 PM

Soulfly performed a cover of Fear Factory’s “Republica,” alongside the latter group’s Dino Cazares, on February 15 at Goldfield in Roseville, California. Cazares also performed with Soulfly on their last few tour dates in August and September 2021.

Soulfly’s 35-date tour began on February 7 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will conclude on March 19 in Gallup, New Mexico, after making stops in Seattle, Minneapolis, Nashville, and Baton Rouge. The band has been joined by Short Fuse and 200 Stab Wounds for select dates, alongside Cazares.

Prior to the tour, Cazares announced, “I will reenter the riff of vortex with the Soulfly Tribe! I look forward to rejoining Max and La Familia on their U.S. tour, destroying stages with an avalanche of classic anthems and brand new songs.”

Meanwhile, Soulfly made a similar announcement, “Soulfly would like to welcome back our brother/legend Dino Cazares to share the stage once again with us! Round One was amazing! The Tribe in other cities will now get the chance to see this epic lineup, playing classic trax and some surprises from our new record!”

The fan-recorded rendition of Fear Factory’s “Republica” can be viewed below.