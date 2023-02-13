Skrillex Announces New Album Quest For Fire for Feb 2023 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard February 13th, 2023 - 4:42 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to pitchfork.com today artist Skrillex announced his upcoming album, Quest for Fire will be released this Friday by his Owsla label and Atlantic. Also the producer previewed some of the songs from the upcoming record during a DJ set which was streamed from his basement.

So far, Skrillex shared the tunes “Way Back” (with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd), “Rumble” (with Fred Again.. and Flowdan), “Leave Me Like This” (with Bobby Raps), “Real Spring” (with Bladee) and “Xena” (with Nai Barghouti). The DJ released his first solo studio album, Recess in 2014.

According to nme.com in the video Skrillex shared a list of track names for Quest For Fire which includes the 2021 singles “Butterflies” with Four Tet and Starrah, ‘Too Bizarre” with Swae Lee and Siiickbrain and “Supersonic (My Existence)” with Noisia, Josh Pan and 100 Gecs‘s Dylan Brady.

Also Skrillex teased “Warped Tour 05” which is collaboration with Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz, Missy Elliott and Porter Robinson.

Quest for Fire Tracklist

“Rumble” (with Fred Again and Flowdan) “Xena” (featuring Nai Barghouti) “Inhale Exhale” (featuring Aluna) “A Street I Know” (featuring Eli Keszler) “Tears” (featuring Joker and Sleepnet) “Warped Tour ’05” (featuring Pete Wentz) “Good Space” (featuring Starrah) “Too Bizarre (Juked)” (featuring Swae Lee, Siiickbrain and Posij) “Supersonic (My Existence)” (featuring Noisia, Josh Pan and Dylan Brady) “Leave Me Like This” (featuring Bobby Raps) “Baby Again” (featuring Four Tet and Fred Again) “Butterflies” (featuring Starrah and Four Tet) “Ratata” (featuring Missy Elliott and Mr. Oizo) “Still Here (With the Ones That I Came With)” (featuring Porter Robinson and Bibi Bourelly)