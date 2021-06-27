Skrillex Unveils Supernatural Music Video for “Butterflies”

Home News Aaron Grech June 27th, 2021 - 8:21 PM

Electronic artist Skrillex has released a new music video for “”Butterflies,” a song that featured frequent collaborator Starrah and experimental electronic producer Four Tet. This music video was directed by Ben Strebel and features Ben Todd-Jones, Holly Brennan, ​Tyrese McKenzie, ​Maddie Miller, Devonte Sackitey, Zirihi Zadi, ​Aden Dzuda, Jamie Bell and ​Lauryn Bryan.

“Butterflies” is rife with stunning visuals, with its first shots focusing on one of the dancers in their room, before smoothly transitioning into an eerie shot of a ghost floating through a grey corridor. More dancers eventually join in, as they groove through the streets of an unidentified city, where ghosts begin to stalk the group. These aesthetics fit well with the song’s deep house style, as the cast of dancers work perfectly with the rhythmic beat.

It’s been a busy year for Skrillex (aka Sonny Moore), who collaborated with the likes of Noisia, Josh Pan and Dylan Brady of 100 gecs for “Supersonic (My Existence),” earlier this month and Swae Lee and Siiickbrain for “Too Bizarre” in May. Both of these songs varied in genre, as “Supersonic (My Existence)” adopted a more trap oriented sound with plenty of hyperpop flourish, while “Too Bizarre,” featured an eclectic blend of Moore’s emo influences, Swae Lee’s hip hop style and Siiickbrain’s experimental tone.

These recent releases see Moore mixing genres from throughout his career, as “Too Bizarre,” harkens back to his days as the frontman for From First To Last while “Butterflies” is reminiscent of his work with Jack Ü.

