Questlove Brings The Heat with Amazing All-Star Hip-Hop Tribute Featuring Artists That Changed Hip-Hop Including Public Enemy, Missy Elliot, Queen Latifah, Salt N’ Pepa, Ice T, LL Cool J, Run DMC, and So Much More

Questlove’s performance during the Grammy Awards ceremony paid homage to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop music’s beginnings.

This celebration of hip hop is so so special.

To go from originally awarding the rap category off-air to this? EVERYTHING.

Thank goodness they knew enough to include Questlove on the musical direction.

I wish it was an hour long, honestly. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/rsnlcoyo7C

— Miss TLC (@IAmMissTLC) February 6, 2023