Questlove Brings The Heat with Amazing All-Star Hip-Hop Tribute Featuring Artists That Changed Hip-Hop Including Public Enemy, Missy Elliot, Queen Latifah, Salt N’ Pepa, Ice T, LL Cool J, Run DMC, and So Much More

Questlove’s performance during the Grammy Awards ceremony paid homage to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop music’s beginnings.
This celebration of hip hop is so so special.
To go from originally awarding the rap category off-air to this? EVERYTHING.
Thank goodness they knew enough to include Questlove on the musical direction.
I wish it was an hour long, honestly. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/rsnlcoyo7C
— Miss TLC (@IAmMissTLC) February 6, 2023
According to NME, the performance was previously co-curated by Questlove who says hip-hop has had an “impact on our culture and our world” is “immeasurable.” The show included Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ DRama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel, Scorpio, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, the Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, Run-D.M.C., Salt-N-Pepa, DJ Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz and Too $hort.
Photo Credit: Marv Watson