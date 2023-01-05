Skrillex Drops Icy New Single “Rumble” Featuring Flowdan and Fred Again…

Home News Cait Stoddard January 5th, 2023 - 9:42 PM

According to pitchfotrk.com DJ Skrillex has made his returned by releasing a collaborative single called “Rumble” which features British producer Fred Again, grime MC and producer Flowdan. The track is Skrillex’s first release as an artist since 2021.

“Rumble” dropped days after Skrillex teased new music with a brief video posted to Twitter. The caption for the clip simply reads “QFF/DGTC 23.” Fred Again.. has also been playing “Rumble” during his recent performances for Boiler Room.

Skrillex always has been an artist who can make mind blowing music and with “Rumble” Skrillex shows how he hasn’t missed a beat because the energetic sounds he is able to create brings a stronger version of electronic dance music. Also the guests joining in on the fun gives this song a high dose magic because every vocal style contributes to the sizzling atmosphere.

Also Skrillex has shared some tubes in 2021 which include “Butterflies” with Four Tet and Starrah, “Too Bizarre” with Swae Lee, “In da Getto” with J Balvin and “En Mi Cuarto” alongside Jhay Cortez. The producer’s last full-length was 2014’s Recess. Then on the following year, he and Diplo dropped Skrillex and Diplo Present Jack.

