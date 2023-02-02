Skrillex Releases New Single “Xena” Featuring Nai Barghouti

Home News Cait Stoddard February 2nd, 2023 - 5:34 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Today grammy award winning DJ and producer Skrillex released the song “Xena” which features Palestinian singer, flutist and composer Nai Barghouti. The tune is rather catchy because the tabla playing blends in with Skrillex’s talented musical style.

As a whole, “Xena” is a lovely composition because the culture of Palestinian can be felt through Barghouti’s elegant vocal performance. Barghouti is a gifted singer by how her voice compliments the musical vibe Skrillex is performing on. Also the chemistry between the vocalist and the DJ is strong due to how well their skills as musicians matches the musical flow of Barghouti’s culture.

Skrillex‘s recent single “Real Spring” featuring Bladee generated successful praise from Pitchfork Fader, Complex and HypeBeast. With previous collaborations with dance music and hip-hop megastars such as Fred again.., Flow Dan, Trippie Redd, PinkPantheress and Bobby Raps.

And now the producer has received help from Edward Said National Conservatory of Music in Palestine’s graduate Barghouti where she provides the perfect back elements of the track for Skrillex to continue highlighting the malleability of genre and sound.